Image caption Hundreds of cars have parked along roads around Pen-y-Pass

More than 500 cars have been parked along roads in Snowdonia, police say.

Parking tickets have been issued to some vehicles which forced traffic into single file along the A4086 around Pen-y-Pass - the closest car park to the summit of Snowdon.

Snowdonia National Park Authority warned visitors that many car parks were full and urged visitors not to park on roadsides.

Gwynfor Coaches said its services were struggling to get through.

"People who live in a city think we'll go up a mountain, it'll be quieter than where we are," a local worker said.

"But when thousands of people have the same idea that goes out the window."

Image caption Tickets have been issued to some cars

North Wales Police asked drivers to park "responsibly and safely".

It said officers had been to Nant Peris Pass to help council workers deal with "in excess of 500 vehicles".