Image copyright Geograph / Stephen Armstrong Image caption Llandudno was praised for its scenery and prices

Four beaches in Wales have been ranked among the UK's top 20 in a survey by consumer website Which?

St Davids (eighth), Llandudno (11th), Tenby (15th) and Conwy (16th) are named in the list, following a survey which took place before the coronavirus lockdown.

The website said people were "very happy with their beach holidays in Wales".

Across the UK, St Mawes in Cornwall came top.

Holidaymakers were asked to rate visits to the seaside across the UK with factors including food and drink, seafront, beach, value for money and tranquillity.

Image copyright J Thomas / Geograph Image caption Tenby was ranked 15th in the UK

Rory Boland, travel editor for Which?, told BBC Radio Wales: "The places that did especially well were the smaller places where you can get some peace and quiet and not jammed in with other holiday makers.

"One of the reasons Wales has done so well is price... Llandudno got five stars for its seafront and pier, tourist attractions and scenery.

"But then on top of all of that the average hotel room rate was just £90 and if you go down to St Ives, we found the average room rate was £164.

"That's a really big difference if you're staying for four or five days."