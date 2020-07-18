Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conwy Castle is considered by Unesco to be a fine example of military architecture

Wales' major heritage sites will start to be reopened from next month.

Unesco World Heritage Sites such as the castles at Beaumaris, Conwy and Harlech will reopened by historical monuments body Cadw in August.

Entrance to sites will be ticketed as Cadw attempts to ensure social distancing in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The historical monuments, however, will not reopen seven days a week. Cadw will issue more detail later this month.

Dates for the reopening of Tintern Abbey in Monmouthshire and Caernarfon Castle are yet to be confirmed due to ongoing refurbishment works at those sites.

The Welsh Government has said Wales' indoor visitor attractions can reopen from 3 August as long as Covid-19 cases continue to fall and strict safety measures are in place.

Cadw sites reopening August:

Image copyright Cadw Image caption Beaumaris Castle was built as part of Edward I's campaign to conquer north Wales after 1282

Tuesday, 4 August

Laugharne Castle

Wednesday, 5 August

Blaenavon Ironworks

Plas Mawr

Thursday, 6 August

Caerphilly Castle

Denbigh Castle

Raglan Castle

Harlech Castle

Friday, 7 August

Chepstow Castle

Saturday, 8 August

Beaumaris Castle

Conwy Castle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dates for the reopening of Grade I listed Tintern Abbey is to be confirmed

Dates to be confirmed

Caernarfon Castle

Tintern Abbey

Cadw sites reopening from 5 - 18 September

Castell Coch

Criccieth Castle

Kidwelly Castle

St Davids Bishop's Palace

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Tretower Court and Castle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Edwardian motte-and-bailey Caernarfon Castle was built in the late 11th Century

All monuments will reopen with a reduced visitor capacity "ensuring a safe and socially distanced on-site experience for staff and visitors" while visitors and members will have to book time-allotted tickets.

Tourism in Wales, the country's second biggest economy, has been affected by the coronavirus crisis but now the five-mile travel limit has ended it has given the sector a little hope amid stark warnings.

"The coronavirus pandemic has proved hugely challenging for everyone involved in the heritage and tourism industry in Wales, including Cadw," said culture and tourism minister Lord Elis-Thomas.

Some sites including Castell Coch near Cardiff, Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths in Newport will not reopen until September.

But Rug Chapel, Rhuddlan Castle, Valle Crucis Abbey and Llangar Church in Denbighshire and Oxwich Castle on the Gower will not reopen until the spring.

"We understand that there may be some frustration around the ongoing closure of certain monuments," added Mr Elis-Thomas.

"But rest assured that we are working as hard as we can to prepare them for reopening — and will do so when we are confident of them being safe spaces for everyone to enjoy."