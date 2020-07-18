Image copyright Google Image caption North Parade is one of Aberystwyth's main shopping streets

Five people have been arrested after reports of a fight with knives in a town centre.

Police received a number of calls about disorder and two people carrying knives in North Parade, Aberystwyth, just after 18:30 BST on Friday.

Several police vehicles were sent to the scene and two men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested. Two men and a woman were later arrested about 60 miles away.

They are being questioned on suspicion of affray and are in custody.

The men and the woman were arrested in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, police said.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but officers remain in the area while investigations continue.