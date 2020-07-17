Berwyn officer arrested over prison smuggling claims
- 17 July 2020
A prison officer at Britain's biggest jail has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling in banned items.
The 25-year-old woman from Wrexham is based at the town's Berwyn prison.
She was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conveying prohibited articles into prison.
The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said she had been released pending further inquiries.