Image caption The officer is based at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham

A prison officer at Britain's biggest jail has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling in banned items.

The 25-year-old woman from Wrexham is based at the town's Berwyn prison.

She was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conveying prohibited articles into prison.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said she had been released pending further inquiries.