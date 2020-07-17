Wales

Berwyn officer arrested over prison smuggling claims

  • 17 July 2020
HMP Berwyn prison wing showing a long corridor with closed cell doors
Image caption The officer is based at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham

A prison officer at Britain's biggest jail has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling in banned items.

The 25-year-old woman from Wrexham is based at the town's Berwyn prison.

She was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conveying prohibited articles into prison.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said she had been released pending further inquiries.

