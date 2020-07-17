Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Luke Williams died in Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil three days after the assault

A man who assaulted a 26-year-old in the street leaving him with fatal injuries has been jailed for nine years.

Luke Williams was attacked in Commerce Place in Aberaman, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 16 December.

He died from his injuries three days later in hospital.

Andrew Davies, 52, from Aberaman, was sentenced earlier having pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Andrew Davies, from Aberaman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Det Ins David Butt, of South Wales Police, said: "It was a shocking incident which occurred in full view of the public and left local people frightened by what had happened.

"Andrew Davies will now spend a considerable time behind bars for his actions that day which took a precious life away from a family.

"I hope today's sentence brings some closure for Luke's family who have been left devastated by this tragic incident and I hope they can now begin to rebuild their lives."