A horsebox has been sprayed with graffiti reading 'White Lives Matter' in Denbighshire.

Horse owner Shannon Clarke said she was shocked to find her trailer in a Prestatyn field daubed with the paint on Monday.

Ms Clarke told BBC Wales: "I just wanted to get down there and wipe it off."

North Wales Police said "inquiries are ongoing" following a report of criminal damage.

Ms Clarke, who keeps hay in the trailer in the same field she keeps her horses, said people living nearby called to tell her of the vandalism.

"It looks like they broke the fence to get into the field, you can see in the long grass where they have walked," she said.

"I was just hoping they hadn't got the spray paint on the hay."