Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kirk Butcher was described by his family as a "fun-loving husband" who adored his three daughters

A van driver who drove the wrong way down a motorway slip road, killing a man in a head on crash, has been jailed.

Kirk Butcher was on his way home from a 12-hour shift on 5 April when he was hit by Thomas Hughes' van on the M4 at Newport.

The father-of-three died instantly.

Hughes, from Cwmbran, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to seven years.

The court heard how Hughes was trying to take his own life when he drove the wrong way down the slip road on to the M4 at Newport.

But the van he was driving crashed into Mr Butcher's car, who was on his way home from working at a supermarket depot where he had started working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hughes left the scene of the crash, and another driver called 999.