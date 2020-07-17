Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Families can now form extended household groups

As lockdown restrictions continue to be eased in Wales, many are asking what they can - and cannot do - under the latest rules and guidance.

Beer gardens reopened on Monday - along with hairdressers and barbers, for the first time since social-distancing measures were brought in at the end of March.

As the levels of virus spreading through the community have reduced, the Welsh Government has moved to lift more restrictions, including introducing "extended households".

What is an extended household?

An extended household is the how the Welsh Government has introduced what is known in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland as "support bubbles" - an idea first introduced in New Zealand.

It is designed to help families reunite and help support those with care needs.

A household means a group of the same people all sharing the same home. It could be a family living together, flatmates in the same property, or even individuals renting rooms in the same house.

There is no restriction on the number of people in a household - as long as they are always the same people.

An extended household is when two of those households come together as one.

For example, two grandparents could agree to become part of an extended household with their daughter and her partner and children.

The two households could then visit each other as much as they wish, go indoors, and even stay overnight.

Where's the catch?

There are restrictions - and it could mean some tough choices for individuals.

The main rule is this: Once you join an extended household - you cannot join another.

If it is our grandparents enjoying Sunday lunch with their daughter and grandchildren at the family home, those same grandparents cannot then decide they want to join with another family member next week.

They cannot decide they are ditching the daughter for their favourite son.

Once you are in a extended household, there is no swapping members - you have to stick with your original choice.

And a word of warning: If one person in your extended household develops Covid-19 symptoms, every member of that extended household will be asked to self-isolate.

What if we share custody of a child?

There are always exceptions to the rule - and this is one of them.

If your child divides their time between two homes they can be a member of extended families in both homes.

But I live in a shared house?

In this case, where several people are renting separate rooms in a single property they do not have to form a single household themselves - and they can join other extended households.

Of course, where you may be sharing bathrooms and kitchens in a multiple-occupancy house, the Welsh Government points out it will increase the risk of spreading coronavirus - so they suggest have a good think and conversations with your housemates first.

Is there a limit to the number of people in extended households?

No, there is no limit. But again, you cannot swap people in or out. Once they are in, they are in.

I am in an extended household. Who else can I meet - and where?

No more than two households can get together - and then they have to meet outside.

It is exactly the same for extended households.

Two extended households can meet - but they have to meet outside, and the two groups should also observe social-distancing rules.

Two families - our grandparents and their son or daughter, for example, who are in a single extended household - can meet another extended family household - perhaps their other son or daughter and their in-laws who have decided to bubble together.

But it must be outdoors.

Is there a limit on the number of people in extended households getting together?

Image caption Extended households? Are you opening the door to familiar faces?

As long as it is only two extended households coming together, there is no limit on numbers of people - as there is no limit on the size of a single extended household.

Again, it has to be outside, and separate households should remain socially distanced.

So yes, if you want to have a barbecue with your extended household and your neighbour's extended household you can - if you want.

Can I meet more than one extended household at a time?

No, you cannot. Only two households can come together at once.

Your neighbour's friends cannot tag along to that barbecue in the back garden - sorry.

Could I meet my friends in the pub then instead?

Image caption Time for a pint? Only outside at the moment

You cannot meet in the pub just yet - indoor cafes, bars and restaurants in Wales remain closed until 3 August.

But the same cannot be said for pub beer gardens.

Outdoor parts of pubs and restaurants could open in Wales from 13 July.

The latest regulations allow gatherings of "no more than 30 persons" - as long as it has been organised by:

A business

A public body or a charitable, benevolent or philanthropic institution

A club or political organisation

Or the national governing body of a sport or other activity

Of course, all those groups also have to meet strict health and safety rules before they can open their doors to you and your mates.

Don't expect it to be a "normal" pint out.

What else can I do?

Image caption Tourism is back in Wales - with no limits on travel

If it is not a beer or a meal you are after there are now plenty more things you can do in your extended household.

Self-contained holiday accommodation is open for business and bookings across Wales, with all travel restrictions lifted.

While they may be thinking about some sun worshipping - with Welsh weather, they may need a prayer or two.

And you'd be in luck there too - as faith leaders are also preparing to welcome back congregations from this week.

Fun in the sun

Image caption Anyone for tennis? Organised outdoor sport is back

Outdoor exercise classes, team games such as cricket and sports clubs can meet again.

From Monday 20 July, there will be some playground relief for your youngsters during the summer holidays as they are allowed to reopen.

Also opening on Monday are community centres, outdoor gyms, and funfairs.

The great outdoors beckon on 25 July when campsites will be allowed to reopen.

Stay indoors?

Image caption Coming soon: Indoor attractions are set to restart

On 27 July, cinemas, museums and galleries in Wales will be allowed to open their doors once more.

You will also be able to get a beauty salon pamper - and if you've the urge for ink, tattoo parlours are opening again.

And finally...

A reminder from the First Minister Mark Drakeford himself: "We could find our hard work quickly undone unless we all go on playing our part, every day, and in every way we can, to keep Wales safe.

"It is not over. Coronavirus is still here in Wales - and in the absence of a vaccine, it could be with us for some time yet."