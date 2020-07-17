Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford held the last of the daily coronavirus press conferences on Friday

After 97 briefings, the last of the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus press conferences has been held by the first minister.

From Tuesday, they will still be held, but weekly and with a review of lockdown rules every 21 days.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers have tuned in since the first on 2 March.

Looking back at what has changed since then, Mark Drakeford said more than 2,400 people had died in Wales from the virus.

The briefings have been held at both Ty Hywel, a Welsh Parliament building in Cardiff Bay, and at the Welsh Government headquarters in the city's Cathays Park.

But Mr Drakeford has not held all of them.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething, NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall, Wales' chief medical officer Frank Atherton and Education Minister Kirsty Williams are among those who have stepped up to the podium.

On Friday, Mr Drakeford recalled the start of the outbreak.

"Across the world there then were less than 100,000 cases," he said, quoting figures from the Office for National Statistics.

"Now more than 2,400 people have died from the disease in Wales.

"At the peak of the virus in April, 219 new positive cases were being reported each day.

"Yesterday there were 18 cases, despite more than 4,000 tests being carried out," he said.

"In April, 149 people were admitted to hospital for coronavirus treatment each day.

"Today its just 49."

Since March Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government had supplied more 250 million pieces of protective equipment, with social care receiving 92 million.

"Today we can carry out 15,000 tests in Wales, with more again available from the home testing kits," he said.

"Over the period of the crisis, more than 300,000 tests have been carried out in Wales, and just under 17,000 have been positive."

When coronavirus was at its peak, he said, 43% of tests were positive every day.

"This has now fallen to less than half of 1%," he said.

There were 164 people with coronavirus in intensive care in the middle of April, Mr Drakeford said.

"Today, that figure is down to just 10," he said.

"Forty-three people were dying a day. In the last week, we've had several days when there have been no new reported deaths at all."