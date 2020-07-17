Image caption Pub landlady Sally Windley said she was unsure as to how much beer to order

Pubs reopen this weekend in Wales as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.

It is the first weekend the sector in Wales has been allowed to serve food and drinks in outside areas.

However, some brewers are concerned beer may be thrown down the drain again if customers do not choose to visit venues in sufficient numbers.

Pub landlords said they did not want to be left out of pocket after paying for PPE if no-one turns up.

Finty Evans, 19, will return to work at the Rose and Crown in Tintern, Monmouthshire.

She said she would wear a face mask, apron, hair net and visor to serve customers.

"It will put people at ease," she said.

"People coming in for drinks or food can see we have prepared for this event and are more likely to come in, and return as well."

Image caption Finty Evans will wear PPE when she returns to work at the Rose and Crown

The pub's landlady, Sally Windley, said she had spent more than £1,000 on PPE.

However, she said she was concerned that opening her limited outdoor space may not be worth her while.

"It's been a hard decision really because I wasn't sure whether to open now, or wait until they can come inside," she said.

"But if it's going to be nice we might get a few people and we need the money to be fair."

The uncertainty in the pub trade has had a knock on effect for Ed Biggs who owns Kingstone Brewery.

His business saw a 60% fall in turnover during lockdown, surviving on home deliveries.

"Building up stock is not what pubs are doing at the moment," he said.

"They've been saying they're not going to order more than they think will get them through the first few days."

"They're ordering minimal amounts of beer because they don't want to end up in a place where all their stock - they have to tip down the drains again, like they had to at the beginning of this," he added.