Image caption Police appealed for witnesses to come forward

Two women who died in a crash with a lorry were mother and daughter, police have said.

Anwen Mitchelmore, 59, and her 84-year-old mother Nancy Roberts, both from Porthmadog, died at the scene on the A487 near Gardolbenmaen, Gwynedd, on Wednesday afternoon.

North Wales Police have appealed for information about the crash, involving a yellow rigid flatbed lorry.

They said the women's family is being supported by a family liaison officer.

Image caption Police said the crash involved a yellow rigid flatbed lorry

Sgt Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit thanked drivers for providing dashcam footage of the crash between the lorry and the red Volkswagen Polo, which happened at around 15:30 BST.

"Our heartfelt condolences remain with the families of both ladies who were tragically killed," he said.