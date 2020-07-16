Image copyright Google Image caption Work on the project is expected to start next year and finish in 2026

Plans to remove overhead pylons described as a "scar on the landscape" of a beauty spot have been approved.

Ten pylons at the Dwyryd Estuary, in Snowdonia Nation Park, will be replaced with a 3km (1.9-mile) tunnel after Gwynedd council approved the plans.

National Grid announced in 2014 it wanted to bury the overhead cables near Penrhyndeudraeth after a study ruled they affected the "dramatic landscape".

Work on the project is expected to start next year and finish in 2026.

It is part of a £500m programme to remove such structures from areas of outstanding natural beauty, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Kevin Williams/Geograph Image caption The pylons are "very prominent and intrusive", a report says

Members of the planning committee unanimously agreed with officers that it was an "excellent opportunity" to improve the natural beauty, wildlife and environmental heritage.

"It is very prominent and intrusive and it has an extensive influence on the surrounding landscape," a report said.

The plan will improve the Aberglaslyn Registered Historic Landscape and the "views and surroundings of the Portmeirion registered parklands and gardens", a report said.

While the tunnel did not need planning permission, it was required for structures at the western end of the tunnel, near Minffordd.

The existing section of overhead line, constructed in 1966, is part of the 400kV electricity route connecting the Pentir substation near Bangor with the former Trawsfynydd Power Station, now a 400kV substation.

Image copyright Google Image caption The National Grid described the project as "world-class"

A spokesman for the National Grid described the project as "world-class", and one of only four successful applications out of 100 across England and Wales.

Councillor Gareth Thomas described the pylons as a "scar on the landscape", and praised the National Grid for amending its plans following a consultation.

"There will be some economic benefit but the main thing is to get rid of these pylons from one of the most beautiful areas of Wales," Mr Thomas said.