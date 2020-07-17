Image caption Jean Emanuel said it was "marvellous" to see her granddaughter again

Care home residents have been meeting family face-to-face for the first time since lockdown began.

Managers in Carmarthenshire council's homes have been calling residents' relatives to offer appointments and tell them about new procedures.

Visits must be pre-arranged and strict procedures - including maintaining social distancing - are in place.

Jean Emanuel, 90, said it was "marvellous" to see her granddaughter Clare Hale again after four months.

"We've never been ones for crying or tears, but it's just happiness," she said.

"We talked about everything - children, the family. I can't explain it to you."

Image caption The pair abided by social distancing rules when they were reunited for the first time in months

Ms Emanuel celebrated her birthday during lockdown at Y Plas care home in Felinfoel.

"We'd hoped to have a little party but we weren't able to do that," Ms Hale said.

"But the home did give her a birthday cake and sent us photos - so that was really special.

The pair had been keeping in touch using Whatsapp and Zoom.

"As soon as we knew we'd have an opportunity to meet, it was smiles all round," Ms Hale said.

Y Plas care home did not have any coronavirus cases but manager Jayne Gingell said it had been a challenging time.

"The families are so excited to see their relatives," she said.

Carmarthenshire council made the decision to allow visitors back last week.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Joy Prudhoe, 90, from Hampshire, said lockdown had left her feeling depressed

Health and social care cabinet member Jane Tremlett, said: "We know how much it means to our residents and their families that they can see each other face-to-face and share their love and support in person.

"It's been incredibly hard for everyone, and I want to acknowledge the sacrifices families have made to protect their relatives and thank them personally for their understanding and patience at an especially difficult time."

'Comfort and compassion'

She said care home staff had gone "above and beyond."

"Not only to care for our residents," she said.

"But to help them stay in touch with family via video and telephone calls, and providing comfort and compassion to people who have desperately missed their loved ones."