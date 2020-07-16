Image caption Dr Frank Atherton announced a "pause" on shielding from 16 August.

Vulnerable people in Wales can take a pause from shielding after 16 August, the chief medical officer has said.

Around 130,000 people in Wales were advised to take shielding measures since the start of the pandemic.

At the coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Dr Frank Atherton said people in the shielding group would be able to go to work, school or shops.

"Those who have been shielding can gradually resume day-to-day life," he said.

Dr Atherton added the measures would be kept under review in case of a rise in transmission levels.

He said it was still very important that people in the shielding group continued to pay strict attention to physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Support for those shielding will also change, including an end to the weekly food box scheme. But supermarkets will continue to offer priority delivery slots for those who are deemed particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

The prescription delivery service will remain in place until 30 September, said Dr Atherton, who added he will be writing to everyone in the shielding group.

Image copyright Getty Images

Who has been shielding?

Those most at risk of coronavirus, including: