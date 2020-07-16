Image caption A customer contacted Tafarn-y-Rhos immediately after testing positive

A pub on Anglesey has shut after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

Tafarn-y-Rhos, on the outskirts of Llangefni, was contacted by the man on Thursday, and the owners were contacting more than 200 customers to warn them.

The pub had followed all coronavirus guidelines while open, so it did not have to shut, but decided to err on the side of caution.

The man had visited the pub on Monday.

He contacted the owners immediately after testing positive on Thursday morning.

Llangefni is also home to the 2 Sisters chicken plant where 220 staff members have tested positive for the virus.