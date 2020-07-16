Image copyright Google Image caption Supt Ross Evans said the comments "understandably caused a great deal of upset"

Two people have been arrested after shouting racist comments at Black Lives Matter protesters.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it arrested a man,19, and boy, 14, on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at Picton Fields in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday evening.

Officers were overseeing a peaceful protest of about 70 demonstrators when the incident happened.

The two remain in custody.

Supt Ross Evans said: "The comments understandably caused a great deal of upset and distress to those from the demonstration who heard them."

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.