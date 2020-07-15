Image copyright Google Image caption The A487 remains closed between Gardolbenmaen and Penmorfa, Porthmadog

Two women have died after a crash involving a car and a lorry in Gwynedd.

Paramedics attended the scene on the A487 between Gardolbenmaen and Penmorfa, Porthmadog, shortly after 15:30 BST on Wednesday.

The driver of a red Volkswagen Polo and her passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police say the road is closed and ask anyone with information about the crash involving a yellow rigid flatbed lorry to contact them.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes of the force's Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of those who died. They will now be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

"I am urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who was travelling along the A487 just prior to the collision and who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

"We now need to piece together what happened, so anybody who has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact us urgently."