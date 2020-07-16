Unemployment rate dips in Wales during lockdown
- 16 July 2020
The number of people out of work in Wales has fallen slightly over the last three months, according to the latest official figures.
There are now 41,000 across Wales unemployed, suggests the Office for National Statistics.
It is an unemployment rate of 2.7% compared to the UK-wide rate of 3.9% for the period of March to May.
However, the figures do not reflect the levels of people who have been placed on furlough in Wales due to Covid-19.