Image copyright Daniel Griffiths Image caption Daniel Griffiths has been trapped inside this flat during lockdown with no balcony or outside space

A lack of open spaces in housing developments has been highlighted by the coronavirus lockdown, planners say.

Following many people's struggle to access green areas, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Cymru hopes their benefits will now be recognised.

"Perhaps the pandemic has highlighted what people need from places," its director Dr Roisin Willmott said.

Andrew Whitaker, from Home Builders Federations, said the industry would provide what customers want to buy.

Image caption Daniel Griffiths says lockdown has been frustrating

Daniel Griffiths, who lives in a Cardiff flat with his girlfriend, said lockdown was "frustrating".

"There are no balconies on the actual block of flats whatsoever, even on the first floor where I am, or on the second floor, and there's not even really a little area outside on the bottom floor as well.

"Through the lockdown it was quite frustrating that I couldn't go out whenever I want to a personal space like a balcony or an outdoor personal space.

"Something like that would have made a massive difference... it just felt like we were stuck inside."

Speaking to BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf programme, Dr Willmott said: "If you're in lockdown, it's very difficult if you're in a very small cramped housing unit with no outdoor space at all."

Jen Heal, from the Design Commission for Wales agency, which champions better buildings and spaces, said there are health benefits in providing outside spaces.

"There were issues around the way we design houses, but also the way we design neighbourhoods and to make sure that they work for both physical and mental health and well being," she said.

"I think the importance of having a space to use that allows you to go outside and spend some time outside has been really highlighted through this time.

"So the provision of a balcony, terrace or at least some sort of shared green space is important and we don't provide balconies routinely and at the moment.

"And that I think is something that needs to be reconsidered, and it's being reconsidered by some."

Andrew Whitaker, planning director at Home Builders Federations, said: "One of the key priorities when developing high density dwellings in urban areas is the creation of outdoor space for residents to enjoy, whether that is the proximity of a park or a balcony that creates outside space."