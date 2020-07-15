Image copyright SOUTH WALES POLICE Image caption Officers Dean Greenslade and John Curry waded into the sea to rescue a man

An injured man who walked into the sea until he was up to his neck has been rescued by police.

PCs Dean Greenslade and John Curry stripped off to rescue the man, who had cuts to his hand and head.

The officers were called to Aberavon Beach at 08:00 BST on Wednesday by a worried member of the public.

But when they arrived, the man - said by South Wales Police to have been "vulnerable and agitated" - ran into the sea.

Concerned he would fall unconscious or be dragged under water and out to sea the officers waded after the man into the water.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Sgt Gary Humphreys said the officers went "above and beyond the call of duty".

"The outcome could have been very different if it was not for their actions," he said.