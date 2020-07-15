Wales

Country park child sex assault suspect sought by police

  • 15 July 2020
Police say they are trying to find a man alleged to have sexually assaulted a six-year-old child at a country park in Carmarthenshire.

Officers are continuing to patrol Pembrey Country Park, near Burry Port, following the alert on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the child did not know the man involved.

He was described as a tanned white man, in his 40s or 50s, about 6ft (1.8m) tall, with short messy grey hair, wearing a blue T-shirt and a hat.

He is also said to have been carrying a black rucksack.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday afternoon, 11 July.

Officers were investigating "an allegation of sexual assault by touching", a spokeswoman for the force said.

A search was carried out at the park, and police said further checks will take place in the area in an attempt to trace the suspect.

