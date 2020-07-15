Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eva's father, Paul Slapa, says the generosity of strangers has been "amazing"

The prime minister said he would look at what help can be offered to a nine-year-old girl who needs to fly to the United States for cancer treatment.

The family of Eva Williams has raised £250,000 for a new trial, after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

But the schoolgirl from Marford, Wrexham, has been unable to travel due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

Her plight was raised by the Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton during questions to Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

Ms Atherton described Eva as a "beautiful and brave nine-year-old girl" and praised her constituents for rallying round her.

She asked the prime minister if he would "work with the family to look at ways Eva can access treatment".

Boris Johnson replied: "Our thoughts are very much with Eva, her family and we will of course look at everything we can do to support her travel arrangements."

Image copyright Williams family Image caption Eva has undergone radiotherapy to help shrink her brain tumour

Eva was diagnosed with a high-grade diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma in the new year, and has been undergoing radiotherapy treatment to shrink the tumour.

Her parents Paul Slapa and Carran Williams started a fundraising campaign to access the trial treatment in the US, and managed to raise the money in the space of three weeks.

They had been originally due to take part in the trial in New York in April.

But then Covid-19 measures saw international flight bans and travel restrictions imposed.

The family have been told by Eva's consultant at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool that she is still eligible for treatment in the US, once she is in a position to travel.

The family used social media to thank their MP for raising the issue, saying they were looking forward to the prime minister following up the intervention "and helping us get Eva the treatment she deserves".