Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Tiela Hughes was mistaken for his identical twin, KayJay

An identical twin was left "scarred for life" after being punched by a man who mistook him for his brother, a court heard.

Tiela Hughes, 23, was left with a split lip and needed braces after the assault in Caerphilly in December 2018.

Cardiff Crown Court heard defendant Macauley Cooke had mistaken the victim for KayJay Hughes.

Cooke, 25, who pleaded guilty to wounding, was handed a one year suspended sentence.

He claimed that during a night out at Cwtch bar, he mistook the victim for KayJay Hughes, who used to date his sister.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said Mr Hughes was attacked while in the toilet.

"He has been left scarred for life after his lip was split by the single punch," she told the court.

Mr Hughes said he had no idea why Cooke would want to hurt his brother, as the relationship had ended on good terms and there were "no issues".

Judge Daniel Williams described the punch as "mindless" and ordered Cooke, of Caerphilly, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay the victim £1,600 compensation, and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity.