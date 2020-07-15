Image copyright Gwynedd Museum and Art Gallery Image caption The former chapel is the subject of a famous painting by Sydney Curnow Vosper

A former Grade-II listed chapel could be transformed into a children's soft play centre.

Capel Salem, which is the subject of a famous painting by Sydney Curnow Vosper, has stood on Porthmadog's High Street since 1827.

But it could be transformed to a pay-and-play centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The applicants said the plans submitted to Gwynedd Council could create 12 jobs.

The application states: "The facility will provide a multi-faceted play environment for children, which will encourage exercise, thought and interaction with other children in the play process."

'Tinged with sadness'

The independent chapel was given Grade-II listed status for its special architectural interest, but was sold after the final services were held there last year.

Local councillor Nia Jeffreys said the community response so far had been very positive.

"After a very difficult time for the high street this proposal and investment is a vote of confidence in Porthmadog. It will be great to see something new for children in the town - and a venture that will be good for local people as well as visitors," she said.

"This is an exciting development, although tinged with a little sadness - many of us have fond memories of Sunday school, family weddings, Christenings and funerals at Capel Salem.

"It is an iconic building right in the centre of the town and although it will no longer be used as a place of worship I am pleased that the congregation of Capel Salem continued to meet in the vestry before the Covid crisis."

It is expected that Gwynedd Council's planning department will discuss the application over the coming weeks.