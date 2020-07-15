Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In the first 17 weeks of the year 342 deaths were registered in Ceredigion - a 22% rise from 2019

A spike in deaths in Ceredigion at the start of 2020 should be investigated, an MP says.

In the first 17 weeks of the year 342 deaths were registered, according to figures obtained by Newyddion S4C.

That is a 22% rise from 2019 and Ben Lake says one question was if Covid-19 was present before it was realised.

Rhian Daniel of Cardiff University said that explanation was not "highly likely" and thought it was more likely due to a similar infection.

Mr Lake wants the increase - the highest during January, February and March for at least a decade - to be "looked at in detail".

"At the beginning of the year, a lot of locals, especially funeral directors, told me how busy they were," he said.

"These figures confirm this was indeed the case.

"We need to know what caused this spike. Is it something natural or do we need to consider other factors?"

He wanted to know whether Covid-19 was in the county before anyone realised.

"These are legitimate questions and I very much hope they can be further examined," Mr Lake said.

"I would like to look at the causes of the deaths, to ensure we haven't missed anything and so that we prepare for the coming winter as best we can."

According to the Office for National Statistics, seven people have died with Covid-19 in Ceredigion.

Maldwyn Lewis runs a funeral parlour in Penrhiwpal.

Image caption According to the Office for National Statistics, seven people died with Covid-19 in Ceredigion

"In January and February this year, we saw quite an increase in the number of deaths we dealt with.

"For some reason, the numbers were higher than I have ever seen for that period."

"From looking at our register, the youngest to die was 42 years old and the oldest was 101.

"Most fell into the category of being in their seventies to late eighties."

He said some deaths needed to be re-examined.

"A number of people have told me they believe they had symptoms associated with Covid-19 back in December last year," he said.

"There were no tests at that time and a number of them have survived."

He thought it would in the public interest for people to know what was behind the rise.

"It would benefit the local authority and the health board too, and enable them to reassure the public," he said.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption MP Ben Lake wants the increase "looked at in detail"

Normally two funerals a week would be a busy time, he said.

But he oversaw about 40 in January and February.

"We heard from hospitals early this year when filling forms for the crematoriums that several died from 'hospital-acquired pneumonia', Mr Lewis said.

"That's the term they used.

"But what caused that pneumonia? That's another question."

Hywel Dda University Health Board medical director and deputy chief executive, Phil Kloer, said: "The main difference between January 2019 and January 2020 data is within hospital deaths, and at this time we did see an increase in respiratory viruses causing pressure on our hospital services."

Cardiff University medical statistics reader, Rhian Daniel, was sceptical Covid-19 was responsible for the spike.

"I don't see that explanation as being highly likely as it would require explaining why the county didn't see an exponential rise as others have done if the virus had reached them early," she said.

She thought it "more likely" the deaths arose from an infection "similar" to Covid-19.

"I certainly think we need to know more about the age range and vulnerability of those who passed away at the beginning of this year," she said.

"That would definitely help explain what has happened in Ceredigion."

Hywel Dda University Health Board said hospital deaths were reviewed routinely for "learning opportunities."

"We continue to strive to improve the care we offer," a spokesman said.