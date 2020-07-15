Coronavirus: Urdd jobs at risk over £14m covid loss
The Welsh youth organisation Urdd Gobaith Cymru says 80 jobs and a further 70 casual posts are at risk as it faces a massive drop in income due to coronavirus.
It has told its 320 strong workforce income is expected to drop by £14m over two years.
It was forced to cancel this year's Urdd National Eisteddfod, one of the largest youth festivals in Europe.
It has also closed residential centres and suspended community activities.