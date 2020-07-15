Image copyright Family photo Image caption Police are still investigating how James Davies died

Tributes have been paid to a 28-year-old man who died after falling from a car.

James Davies is believed to have fallen from a Skoda Citigo in Grangetown, Cardiff, on 23 June, when he suffered serious injuries and died the next day in hospital.

South Wales Police said officers were trying establish the circumstances of the incident on Avondale Road.

Mr Davies's family said he was "unconditionally loved by all".

"James, a talented singer, motorbike enthusiast and a keen fisherman, had a heart of gold," they added.

"James loved life and taking holidays with his family but more than anything he loved his mum and his daughter, they were his whole world."

His family said they remained "deeply shocked" by the death, but said they were comforted by the fact he was able to help others as an organ donor.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives said they were particularly keen to speak to two individuals spotted on CCTV cameras walking opposite Avondale Stores in the direction of the River Taff at the time of the incident, which took place at about 20:30 BST.