Firefighters tackle blaze at Newbridge garage

Image copyright Google Image caption Diversions are in place for some roads in Newbridge

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial garage in the centre of Newbridge in Caerphilly county.

Crews were called out shortly before 01:50 BST on Wednesday to the fire on a main road through Newbridge.

Two crews are still at the scene and the incident is ongoing, South Wales Fire Service has said.

Gwent Police say High Street is closed as far as Mining School Hill, with diversions in place which are affecting some bus services.

Stagecoach said two of its services were being diverted via Martinsfield until further notice.