Firefighters tackle blaze at Newbridge garage
- 15 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial garage in the centre of Newbridge in Caerphilly county.
Crews were called out shortly before 01:50 BST on Wednesday to the fire on a main road through Newbridge.
Two crews are still at the scene and the incident is ongoing, South Wales Fire Service has said.
Gwent Police say High Street is closed as far as Mining School Hill, with diversions in place which are affecting some bus services.
Stagecoach said two of its services were being diverted via Martinsfield until further notice.
SERVICE UPDATES: Due to a road closure between Crumlin and Newbridge, services 52 and X15 will divert via Martinsfield until further notice. These services will still operate into Newbridge as normal.— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) July 15, 2020
End of Twitter post by @StagecoachWales