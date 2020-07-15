Image caption Retailer Mark Sugarman hopes adaptations funded by the money will improve shoppers' confidence

A new £5.3m fund to help town centres recover from the Covid-19 pandemic has received a mixed reaction from traders.

Visiting Rhyl in Denbighshire, Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn said the capital funding moved from the Transforming Towns scheme would support traders and improve public safety.

But one businesses owner there said it was a "drop in the ocean".

Another said adaptations could improve shoppers' confidence.

Image caption Christine Henderson says the money "doesn't seem a lot over the whole of Wales"

The money could fund adaptations such as outdoor awnings, outdoor tables and chairs, outdoor heating, fund the temporary use of vacant buildings or establish local markets.

Ms Blythyn also announced £3.7m of valleys task force funding to enhance small town centres in the south Wales valleys.

Brian Jevans, who runs a jewellery business in Rhyl, said he had been unable to access any help during the lockdown and doubted that spending on things such as new street furniture and outdoor awnings would help boost trade.

"It's the rates and the rest," he said.

"Especially now with the Covid going on. We're just not turning any money over really.

"People come here. They get what they want and they go. They don't hang around because, really, there's not a lot here at the moment.'"

Mark Sugarman runs Detour men's clothing in the town and thinks the money could make a difference if it is spent in the right way.

"I think it's about, realistically, improving people's perception of confidence when they're shopping," he said.

"So, more public hand sanitising stations, maybe, more street furniture, maybe even wardens employed by the council that can walk around and help people, educate people, to be aware of keeping their distance, of keeping their hands sanitised - that kind of thing...

"More greenery within the town would definitely help make the town look attractive."

Christine Henderson runs Ian Grant Design, Gallery and Picture Framing.

She described the £5.3m as "a drop in the ocean" as it "doesn't seem a lot over the whole of Wales".

Image caption The fund was announced in the seaside town of Rhyl

She said many of the problems town centres face are the same now as they were before the Covid-19 crisis began.

"The main thing is the cleaning of the streets," she said.

"They're always covered in bird muck and there's always litter blowing out of the bins.

"I think it's more important to have a nice clean street to allow people to come in, feel safe, than anything else we could do."

But she said spending on new street furniture would improve the appearance of the town, making it more attractive to potential customers.

Ms Blythyn said: "We all know that town centres are facing huge challenges in light of Covid-19 but I am committed to ensuring Welsh town centres not only survive but thrive."

Denbighshire council leader Hugh Evans welcomed the funding, adding: "All towns in Denbighshire are struggling during this time...

"Our plans for the recovery phase are very much in line with creating greener, cleaner and more connected town centres while supporting businesses and ensuring the safety of the public."