Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Raymond Burrell was jailed for life in 2016 for the attack

An angry neighbour murdered a disabled man in a row over his barking dog, a court has heard.

Raymond Burrell subjected Matthew Sheehan, 36, to a "severe and merciless" beating in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in September 2015.

Burrell, now 43, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm and jailed for life in 2016.

He is now on trial for murder at Newport Crown Court after Mr Sheehan died a year later.

Mr Sheehan, who had cerebellar ataxia affecting part of his brain and required a stick to walk, was living independently in community housing.

The court heard he made repeated complaints about late-night noise caused by Burrell's Staffordshire bull terrier.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Matthew Sheehan died in 2017 at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

Mr Sheehan was attacked in his flat on Adamscroft Place on 1 September 2015 and ended up in a coma with "horrendous injuries to his head and body".

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told the court it was a "relentless beating" and Burrell walked away, looking "casual", as if nothing had happened.

"He deliberately, brutally and repeatedly attacked him causing him catastrophic and life-changing injuries that ultimately led to his death," said Mr Jones.

Burrell was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court, having been found not guilty of attempted murder.

Mr Sheehan subsequently died on 9 November 2017 at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Burrell, of HM Lowdham Grange Prison in Nottinghamshire, denies murder and the trial continues.