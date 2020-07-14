Property sale tax threshold raised in Wales

Image caption The average cost of a home in Wales is £161,719, already under the tax payment threshold

Land transaction tax will be changed in Wales, meaning about 80% of house sales will be exempt from paying tax.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans is making the announcement at the Welsh Government daily coronavirus briefing.

It will bring the rate payable for properties valued at between £180,000 and £250,000 to zero from 27 July until the end of March 2021.

Properties selling for less than £180,000 are already exempt from paying the tax.

The tax, known as stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland, has already been waived for properties there up to the value of £500,000.

Currently, properties sold for between £180,000 and £250,000 pay 3.5% of the value in tax.

As an example, an average selling price of £212,063 in Cardiff means the buyer would pay £1,262.21 in land transaction tax (LTT).

The maximum tax payable at present on a £250,000 property is £2,450.

The Welsh Government said it estimated 80% of house sales in Wales would now be exempt from paying the tax under the change.

Forecasts from February by the Office for Budget Responsibility showed the Welsh Government was expected to raise £250m from the tax, although this was before the coronavirus pandemic, so is now likely to be lower.

In England and Northern Ireland, anyone completing on a main residence costing up to £500,000 between 8 July and 31 March will not pay any stamp duty, and more expensive properties will only be taxed on their value above that amount.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the average stamp duty bill in the two countries would fall by £4,500, with nine out of ten people paying no duty at all.

Scotland has also announced a rise in the threshold for its version of stamp duty, the land and buildings transaction tax, from £145,000 to £250,000.