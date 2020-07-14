Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ryan Hamer was a drummer in a band called Rapture

A man has been jailed for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving after a crash in which his cousin died.

Ethan Roberts, 20, lost control of a Toyota Yaris on a bend on the A4059 before it swerved across the road into a ditch and flipped over.

His cousin, Ryan Hamer, 20, died in the crash in Aberdare in April 2019.

Roberts, of Jeffrey Street in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, admitted the charge and was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for six months.

The court heard he had picked his cousin up from a party at the Mount Pleasant Hotel and was giving him and two friends a lift to a nightclub in Aberdare.

Mr Hamer was pronounced dead at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, with a post-mortem examination finding he had died from a broken neck.

Roberts and two other men required hospital treatment for serious injuries but have since made a recovery.

Roadside tests showed that Roberts had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ethan Roberts was jailed for six months

After the sentencing, Mr Hamer's family said they were "heartbroken".

"Today has been another difficult day in the journey of our devastating loss," they said.

"No sentence will ever be enough to bring justice for the death of our Ryan."

Roberts will be banned from driving for 39 months after being released from prison.

Serious collision investigator Lee Christer, said: "This was a tragic incident with the most serious of consequences.

"Ethan Roberts who was of previous clean character and at 20 years old finds himself in jail. He must also live with the fact that his actions led to the death of his own cousin.

"This is just another example of somebody just driving too fast, a car handled in the wrong way is a lethal weapon."