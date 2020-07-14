Image caption Officers were called to a property in the Cathays area of Cardiff

An investigation has been launched following the "sudden and unexplained" death of a three-year-old boy at a house in Cardiff.

Police were called to a property in the Cathays area of the city on 29 June.

A woman and another young child were treated in hospital following the call.

BBC Wales understands that the family was being housed by Clearsprings Ready Homes on behalf of the Home Office's asylum support system, although the family's asylum status is unclear.

The Home Office said it was working with its accommodation providers and other authorities to support them in the investigation.

No arrests

It is understood that the deceased child - thought to be a twin - was disabled and under the care of a UK children's hospital.

A spokesman for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: "We are co-operating with the investigation but we can't comment further at this time."

A statement from South Wales Police said: "We can confirm the sudden and unexplained death of a young child at a house in Cardiff.

"Officers were called to the property in Cathays at 5.40pm on Monday, June 29.

"Cause of death has not been confirmed and enquiries are ongoing."

There have been no arrests in the case.

The Home Office said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident in which a young child sadly died.

"Our thoughts are with their family and we are working with the local authorities and our providers to ensure they have as much support as possible.

"It would be inappropriate to comment while an investigation is ongoing and before all of the facts have been established."

An inquest is expected to open in the coming weeks.