Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Learning together from September may be as a year-wide group for older pupils

Older pupils returning to school in September may have to mix as an entire year group, to ensure GCSE and A-level teaching can go ahead.

The advice is part of the latest guidance for teachers in Wales planning the return of full-time classes in September.

Younger children at both secondary and primary schools may be able to stick to class-sized "contact" groups.

Attending school will be compulsory for all pupils from 14 September.

However, the latest detailed guidance from the Welsh Government accepts it would be "difficult" for a local authority or schools to issue fines or take action for non-attendance.

Officials said they would continue to monitor the situation.

The guidance spells out an "overarching principle" to reduce contact between pupils, and between staff, to minimise the risk of coronavirus infections.

But it also sets out steps to implement contact groups across a year, if smaller groups would have a negative impact on teaching or it is practically difficult within a school.

"This guidance will help support our schools in ensuring that learners continue to access a broad and balanced curriculum," said Education Minister Kirsty Williams.

"We will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure the guidance reflects the latest scientific and medical advice."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Breaks could be staggered to keep groups apart

Other measures to encourage social distancing in schools include adjusting start and finish times for schools, and staggering break time and free periods.

Schools have also been told it is expected they will have fully operational kitchens to provide pupils' meals in the autumn.

The Welsh Government has also said it wants to encourage schools to "return to their usual uniform policies" when classes restart.

The government said it also intends to "provide each school and setting" with a supply of testing kits to ensure there is "flexibility in the testing available".

However, the guidance provides no further details on school transport, stating that the latest advice on public transport will be issued shortly and that the government will "work with local authorities on the impact this will have on school transport".

Parents and carers are being advised to take their children to and from school on foot or by bike where possible.