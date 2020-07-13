Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The force praised some young people for helping officers to clean up the mess

A group of about 200 young people have been dispersed by police after gathering for a party at a beauty spot.

South Wales Police said it broke up the gathering at Bishops Woods near Caswell Bay on Gower on Friday evening.

It said it had a busy weekend of incidents across Swansea county.

It said officers issued nine dispersal notices in the city centre, seized alcohol from young people in Bishopston and stopped a car that was being driven in an antisocial manner near Mumbles.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The force said it dealt with a number of antisocial incidents at the weekend

Ch Insp James Ratti said: "It is disappointing that people are continuing to commit antisocial behaviour and breach the Covid-19 legislation, which is in place to keep us all safe.

"We would urge parents to take an active interest in what their young people are up to and help us by educating them in how their behaviour can affect others and put themselves and others at risk."

He thanked some of the young people who had helped officers clean up rubbish left after the Bishops Woods party and the special constables who "gave up their weekend evenings to assist us with these patrols".

Last month the force was called to Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan after a mass brawl erupted at a large gathering.