Image copyright Geograph/ Kenneth Allen Image caption Llandudno Magistrates Court heard Robin Gilliver gave fly killer to his parents

A man accused of trying to poison his parents with fly killer has appeared in court.

Robin Gilliver, 25, of Connor Crescent, Wrexham, gave poison to Melanie and Philip Gilliver at his home, Llandudno Magistrates Court heard.

He is charged with two counts of administering poison or other noxious substances with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve on Sunday 12 July.

Mr Gilliver was remanded in custody. No bail application was made.

He will appear before Mold Crown Court in August.