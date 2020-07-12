Image copyright Google Image caption McColl’s are closing the Martin's store in Cyncoed as part its restructuring plans

An area of Cardiff fears losing its final post office - and second in two years - in a "disastrous" blow for the local residents who rely on it.

The Post Office has confirmed its counter in Cyncoed will temporarily close when the store it is situated in closes on 29 July.

The local MP and city councillors have lobbied the Post Office to retain the service in another outlet in the area.

The Post Office have said they are "investigating the options available."

More than 600 local people in the area have signed a petition against the permanent closure of Cyncoed's post office as the suburb lost its Clearwater Way branch in April 2018.

One local councillor is concerned history could repeat itself as the Post Office had initially said they wanted to find another site for that previous facility.

"We lost our other branch in Clearwater Way a few years ago, despite the Post Office indicating at the time that they wanted to find another site for it," said councillor Bablin Molik.

"We can't let that happen again and lose Cyncoed's last remaining post office."

Image caption Cardiff's Liberal Democrat councillors are campaigning for Cyncoed to retain its post office

Another councillor said Cyncoed's elderly residents relied on the service and would struggle to get their nearest branches about a mile-and-a-half away without cars.

"Reductions in the number of buses serving Cyncoed in recent years mean it's also harder for them to get to other branches," said Robert Hopkins.

The Post Office have told customers to use branches in Heath and Pentwyn Shopping Centre in the meantime as the service says it will be "working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum".

Local MP Jo Stevens acknowledges the "frustrations" of constituents and says she has written to the Post Office to "express my concerns about provision in the area, given the previous problems with closures to the service".

"I've stressed the need for alternative provision to be found urgently," the Cardiff Central Labour MP said.