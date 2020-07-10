Image copyright PA Media Image caption Libby Shankland, on the left, admitted the relationship with a convicted drug dealer

A prison officer became "infatuated" with an inmate and swapped thousands of text messages and phone calls with him, a court has heard.

Libby Shankland admitted being in a relationship with dealer Adnan Ali, who was serving a five-and-a-half year sentence for supplying class A drugs.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the romance was uncovered following unrest at HM Parc Prison in Bridgend.

She was handed a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for a year.

The court was told Shankland, 24, broke down in tears while being interviewed in December last year following incidents at the prison, which is privately run by G4S.

She was asked to hand over her mobile phone, which rang "four or five" times, displaying the inmate's name and lover heart symbols in the caller ID, the court heard.

Prosecutor David Pinnell said further examination revealed 4,778 text messages had been exchanged between her and a phone illegally held by 23-year-old Ali.

"The texts were of a flirtatious nature, and at one point referred to kisses having taken place between her and Mr Ali while she was at work," said the prosecutor.

Mr Pinnell said texts confirmed they considered themselves "boyfriend and girlfriend", and talk turned to marriage and the possibility of having children together.

Records revealed one phone call lasted seven hours, and 48 went on for up to two hours.

He added: "It's clear from the texts she was completely infatuated with him."

Image caption Shankland pleaded guilty to a misconduct offence over the relationship

Shankland, from North Cornelly in Bridgend, offered her resignation, which was accepted by the prison.

Andrew Davies, defending, said Shankland's "remorse and shame is genuine".

He described her as a "hard working" and "talented lady" who had been diagnosed with depression following a failed relationship and was "vulnerable".

In addition to the suspended sentence, Shankland was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, after she pleaded guilty to misconduct in judicial or public office.

Judge Richard Twomlow said: "This was a serious breach of duty as mobile phones in prison, especially with someone in there for drug-dealing, is prohibited for very good reason indeed."