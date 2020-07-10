Pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars can reopen indoors in Wales from 3 August, providing coronavirus cases continue to fall.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would also depend on how the reopening of hospitality outdoors goes next week.

Businesses will be asked to try to maintain 2m social distancing and put measures in place where this cannot happen.

It is one of a range of measures announced on Friday.

Campsites, hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas and playgrounds are to reopen in the next three weeks.

Wales had previously been the only part of the UK not to set a date for the reopening of indoor hospitality.