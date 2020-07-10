Image copyright Wales News Live Image caption Thomas Bryan had denied murder and manslaughter

A 76-year-old man who stabbed his wife to death on Christmas Day after 50 years of marriage has been jailed for more than three years.

Thomas Bryan attacked wife Vivienne, 74, at their home in Fairbourne in Gwynedd on 25 December last year.

The retired engineer was found not guilty of murder but was convicted of manslaughter following a trail at Caernarfon Crown Court.

On Friday, he was jailed for three years and two months.

Det Con Kath Culshaw, from North Wales Police, said the "tragic events" on Christmas Day highlighted the consequences of domestic abuse.