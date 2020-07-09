Image caption GE Aviation employs 1,400 at its aircraft engine maintenance plant in Nantgarw

General Electric is to cut 369 jobs at its aircraft engine maintenance plant in south Wales.

GE has been consulting with 1,400 staff at its site in Nantgarw, near Caerphilly, as the firm suffers from the drop of numbers in air travel.

The company, which makes jet engines for Boeing and Airbus, blamed the "unprecedented impact of Covid-19".

It said it remained focused on "preserving our capability to respond as the industry recovers".

Alex Davies-Jones MP and Mick Antoniw MS, both Labour for Pontypridd, said it was "absolutely devastating".

In a joint statement, Ms Davies-Jones and Mr Antoniw said the announcement was "particularly distressing" that the majority of GE's UK job cuts would fall on the Nantgarw site.

"These are highly-skilled, highly-paid jobs and will be extremely difficult to replace," they said.

The news follows job cuts at British Airways in Llantrisant and the announcement of redundancies at Airbus in Broughton in north Wales.

The politicians added: "The UK aerospace industry is in crisis and it is not acceptable for the UK government to simply sit back and shrug its shoulders.

"We will continue to work with Unite the union and GE management locally to do everything we can to ensure that as many jobs as possible are retained for the future and to support those who have lost their jobs in any way we can."