Road closed after sinkhole discovered in Penrhiwceiber
- 8 July 2020
A road has been closed after a sinkhole was found in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Workers resurfacing a pavement on Penrhiwceiber Road, Penrhiwceiber, discovered the hole earlier.
The road was closed in both directions at 17:30 BST.
Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said investigations were being carried out on the road, which would be shut until further notice. It said there would be an update on Thursday.