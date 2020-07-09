Image caption The signs have been installed along popular cycling routes in Snowdonia National Park

Cyclists taking to mountain roads in one part of Wales will see new signs reminding motorists to keep their distance, said to be a first in the UK.

The signs have been installed along popular cycling routes in Snowdonia National Park, Gwynedd council said.

The council hopes the signs, which urge motorists to leave a 1.5m (5ft) gap, can help keep cyclists safe as traffic levels return to pre-lockdown levels.

Cyclist Ann Williams welcomed the signs on roads which could be "dangerous".

The council said it was "eager to ensure that cyclists continue to get the respect and space they deserve" as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Image caption Gwynedd council traffic manager Dylan Jones says there is a "very real" conflict between cyclists and motorists in the area

"We feel the message needs to be clear for vehicle drivers," said Dylan Jones, traffic manager for Gwynedd council.

"The popularity of cycling has increased over the years, but with lockdown we have seen it become even more popular."

Mr Jones said similar signs are used in European countries.

He added: "The conflict between vehicles and cyclists is a very real one in this area, especially over weekends when masses of cyclists congregate in the area and use the stunning landscape we have got here.

"The signs will be there to reiterate the message that there needs to be a safe distance when passing cyclists."

The Highway Code says drivers should give cyclists "at least as much room" as they would for a car when overtaking.

The signs have been placed on a number of roads in the in the national park, including at:

Llanberis Pass

Pen y Gwryd

Nant Gwynant

Drws y Coed

Ogwen Valley

Dyffryn Mymbyr

Ms Williams, a member of Dwyfor Cycling Club, said roads in the park could be particularly dangerous during the summer months, as tourists arrive in the area.

Image caption Cyclist Ann Williams hopes the signs will be introduced in other areas of Wales

"Any steps taken to help the safety of cyclists is to be welcomed," she said.

"And it is encouraging to see Gwynedd council taking the lead with these signs, and hopefully it will be emulated across the country."