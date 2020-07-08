Image copyright Family picture Image caption Asim Khan died after being stabbed in the street in July 2019

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death after "words were exchanged" over a spilled drink.

Momodoulamin Saine, 28, from Ely, Cardiff murdered Asim Khan, 21, from Grangetown, on St Mary Street in the early hours of 21 July last year.

The court heard Saine had had his drink knocked over in the Soda bar in Cardiff city centre. The two men later started fighting.

Sentencing at Newport Crown Court was adjourned until a later date.

The victim's brother, Hamza Khan, 24, was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent after kicking Saine in the head during the same fight.

Khan told jurors he was trying to defend his brother and that he died in his hands.

A member of Hamza and Asim Khan's family prayed in court before the verdicts were delivered.

The judge, Mr Justice Griffiths, adjourned sentencing until a later date and will receive a pre-sentence report in relation to Hamza Khan.

The court heard after Saine had his drink knocked over and "words were exchanged", he later threw a drink at Hamza and Asim Khan outside McDonald's on St Mary Street.

The prosecution said that was "pay back" for what had happened in the bar.

The court heard a fight took place and Saine stabbed Asim Khan as he was being attacked by the brothers.