Image copyright Conwy council Image caption A 2m-high (6.5ft) rock barricade has been added, along with path and parking improvements

A promenade has reopened after six months following work to improve coastal defences along a "vulnerable" Victorian sea wall.

A 2m-high (6.5ft) rock barricade has been installed at Splash Point, Old Colwyn Promenade in Conwy county.

Disabled parking and cycleway improvements have also been introduced as part of the £1.6m project.

Conwy council has secured a further £6m from the Welsh Government to carry out more work to sea defences in the area.

The promenade had been damaged in storms, putting the nearby A55 dual carriageway and railway bridges at risk from future severe weather, according to the council.

The project had been delayed due to the pandemic, with some "finishing touches" still needed, including seating.

"We didn't want residents to have to wait any longer to get access to the promenade," said Greg Robbins, the authority's cabinet member for environment and transportation.