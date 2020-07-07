Image caption Anwar was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work

A junior doctor has received a 12-month community order after admitting possessing an indecent image of a boy.

Mohsan Anwar, 28, from Anglesey, also admitted having three extreme pornographic images of men that were shared on a WhatsApp group.

Defence counsel Thomas Welshman said: "He didn't seek them out himself by searching online."

Caernarfon magistrates heard he handed his phone to police investigating the distribution of indecent images.

Sue Green, executive director of the Betsi Cadwaladr health board, said Anwar, of Mill Lodge, Llandegfan, "remains excluded" from the organisation, and his training programme, pending an investigation.

Court chairman Alastair Langdon said: "We have heard you are a good man, you have no previous convictions, you are remorseful, you didn't seek out these images yourself but foolishly you read them.

'Deeply ashamed'

"There was clearly some banter that went on with two lots of WhatsApp groups, all men. You wanted to be one of the lads, very stupidly."

Mr Welshman said Anwar had felt isolated and joined a WhatsApp group of friends from a gym.

"Dr Anwar is deeply ashamed of what he's done," he said.

He was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work and told to pay £170 costs following the offences between October 2018 and January 2019.

He was told he must register as a sex offender for five years.