Image copyright Google Image caption Dylan Thomas was a regular visitor to Brown's Hotel

Poet Dylan Thomas's regular watering hole in Carmarthenshire has been put up for sale for £795,000.

Brown's Hotel in Laugharne had a £1m renovation in 2012 to return it to how it looked in Thomas' 1950s heyday.

It had been briefly co-owned by actor Neil Morrissey who sold it 2006, and the building, built in 1752, remained shut and fell into disrepair.

It was bought five years later by Penderyn whisky chairman Nigel Short who carried out the refurbishment.

Also on the market is the sister business the New Three Mariners pub next door, which is on sale for £395,000.

Brown's forms part of the Dylan Thomas tourism trail in Laugharne.

Although born and raised in Swansea, Thomas and his wife Caitlin settled in the Carmarthenshire town.