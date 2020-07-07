Coronavirus transmission rates key to school return

Image caption Kirsty Williams was giving evidence to the committee via video link

Any decision on how schools will return in September would be based on coronavirus transmission rates, the education minister has warned.

Kirsty Williams said regular reviews would be carried out during the summer but she hoped to outline her plan for pupils this week.

Pressure has been growing on the Welsh Government to reveal how schools may reopen.

A 7,000-signature petition wants pupils to return full time after the summer.

Ministers have previously said "blended learning" - a mix of working at home and limited time with teachers - would be likely for some time.

Speaking to the Senedd's children, young people and education committee, Ms Williams said she recognised pupils, parents and schools staff wanted as much clarity as possible.

However, she said she was waiting for a final piece of scientific advice on the effect and transmissibility of Covid-19 in children, in order to base her decisions on the latest information.

"I am clear my goal is to maximise the face-to-face contact that children will have with their teachers in school settings and to minimise the disruption that the virus has already and has the potential to continue to cause," she said.

The committee also heard a catch-up programme would try to address a gap in attainment between disadvantaged pupils and their classmates.

Ms Williams also said concern about vulnerable children had been a factor in the decision to reopen schools to pupils of all year groups last week.

"The fact of being out of school alone will have made more children, more vulnerable," she said.

On home learning, she added: "There has been mixed take-up of online learning from families, understandably.

"For some families it has been easier than others.

"Some schools have been able to provide a fantastic array of support. Other schools have found that more challenging."