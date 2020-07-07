Image caption You could be saying goodbye to that seventies-style barnet soon

Your fringe is sweeping your chin, you can comb your leg hair and you've got a monobrow.

Before anyone puts finger to keyboard to complain, all of these things are FINE if that's your look whether you are male, female or non-binary.

However, if you are feeling the need for a bit of bodily grooming, here's a handy guide to what we know so far about reopening hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons in Wales (and what no-one knows yet).

Can I get my hair cut in Wales?

The Welsh Government has stressed a firm decision will not be taken on reopening salons before coronavirus laws are reviewed this Thursday.

But the good news is - as long as the conditions remain favourable - hairdressers and barbers will be able to reopen from Monday 13 July if the politicians give the thumbs up.

Mobile hairdressers can also operate if the decision is yes.

The Welsh Government says they will be able offer a "very limited range" of services.

At the moment, the guidelines say hairdressers and barbers would only be able to open for "cutting or treating hair on the head".

The government confirmed this meant colouring, perming and extensions could all be done.

However barbers will not be able to shave beards or trim eyebrows.

How will hairdressers offer safety measures?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption You should probably prepare for seeing your hairdresser through a visor

Given that you cannot socially distance from a person and cut their hair, you might be wondering what action salons are taking to keep customers and staff safe.

Haircuts will be be appointment only - there will be no walking in off the street to get a cut in hairdressers or barbers.

As yet, the Welsh Government has not offered its own specific guidance on safety measures. It will come once the decision on reopening is made.

What about my nails???

Image copyright Spa and Massage Image caption Nails, waxing, massage - it's a big no for now

For those desperate for a new set of Shellacs, the wait goes on.

There hasn't been any date given for when beauty salons and operatives can resume business.

A government spokesman said the closer the contact between people, the higher the risks of transmitting or catching the virus.

Essentially, someone who is cutting your hair is further away (and, crucially, not generally face to face). But someone shaving a beard, or plucking eyebrows, has to get up close and quite personal.

Don't throw away your home tweezers just yet.

Health Minister Vaughan Gethin said: "We have to start somewhere with that very personal form of service where social distancing still isn't possible.

"We think we'll learn lots from hairdressers and barbers reopening and we want to be in a position to see the rest of that industry re-open."

What's the situation in England?

Hairdressers opened on Saturday under similar conditions outlined for Wales - just haircuts, no other services, and no beauty salons can reopen.

Hairdressers and barbers there have to follow these rules: